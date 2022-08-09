First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $791.89 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $687.63 and a 200-day moving average of $697.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

