First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. 104,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

