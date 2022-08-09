First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 141,813 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. 65,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,122. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

