First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 92,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

