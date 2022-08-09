First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,568,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.