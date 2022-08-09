FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

FirstCash Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FirstCash by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

