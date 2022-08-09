Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

