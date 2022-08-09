Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.
About Flagship Investments
