Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

