Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 207.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

FMTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 6,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.