FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $193,982.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

