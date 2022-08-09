Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT Lowered to €16.20

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

