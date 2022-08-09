Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $256,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.75. 62,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,472. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

