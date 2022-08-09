Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$18.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$8.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

