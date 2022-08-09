Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.01 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

FRSH stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,371. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

