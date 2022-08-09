Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $123.10 million and approximately $987,636.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.87 or 0.99897656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028393 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.