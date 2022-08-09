Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $52,587.15 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $52,587.15 and $408.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,768,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,637 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

