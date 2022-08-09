Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $52,587.15 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $52,587.15 and $408.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,768,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,637 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
