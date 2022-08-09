Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,726 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Miromatrix Medical worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 62,805.01%.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

