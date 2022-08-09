Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. New Relic comprises 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of New Relic worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 137,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

