Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 228,552 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,552 shares during the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor accounts for about 3.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 386.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $580,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 9.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 8,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,097. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.