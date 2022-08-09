Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0601 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $419.14 million and approximately $282.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

