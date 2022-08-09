Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 193,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 929,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
