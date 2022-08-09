Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 193,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 929,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

In other news, Director Dominic Docherty purchased 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$139,925.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

