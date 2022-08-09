GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0163 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $9,149.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00255518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

