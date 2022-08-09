Gather (GTH) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gather (GTH) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $263,350.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gather has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

