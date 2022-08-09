GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0.4%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.23 ($36.97) and last traded at €36.25 ($36.99). 257,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.41 ($37.15).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.87 and its 200 day moving average is €37.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

