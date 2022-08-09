Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $732.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 407,125 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $5,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 226,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

