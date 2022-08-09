Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $394.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $262.03. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

