Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $187,719.06 and $6,051.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.