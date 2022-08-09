Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $187,719.06 and $6,051.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Buying and Selling Genesis Shards
