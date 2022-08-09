Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,309 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $36,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

