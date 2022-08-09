Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. 237,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

