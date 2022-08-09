Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $761,592.99 and $3,015.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,067.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064128 BTC.

Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

