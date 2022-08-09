Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GWRS stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.39 million, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

