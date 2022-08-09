Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 254,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,447,348 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

