Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after buying an additional 114,382 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 26,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

