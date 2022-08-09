Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 117.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

