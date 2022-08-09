GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,799. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

