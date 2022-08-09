Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $80,604.96 and $51,577.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

