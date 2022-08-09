Govi Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $122,211.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,170,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

