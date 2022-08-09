GPI Capital L.P. Sells 9,158,251 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

GPI Capital L.P. cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158,251 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises about 5.5% of GPI Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GPI Capital L.P.’s holdings in Grab were worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 381,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,490,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

