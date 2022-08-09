Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.5 %

GDOT opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

