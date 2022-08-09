Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 47.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 85,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.