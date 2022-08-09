Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.
Green Dot Price Performance
Green Dot stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 47.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 85,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
