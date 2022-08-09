Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on August 26th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:UKW opened at GBX 163.20 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.81. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 128.90 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.73 ($1.98).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

