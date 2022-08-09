Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

GRG opened at GBX 2,072 ($25.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,263.57. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,846.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,506.23). In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £735.30 ($888.47). Also, insider Richard Hutton bought 84 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,484 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,506.23). Insiders have bought 3,122 shares of company stock worth $6,351,186 in the last 90 days.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

