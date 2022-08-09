Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Greggs Stock Down 0.9 %
GRG opened at GBX 2,072 ($25.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,263.57. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,846.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
