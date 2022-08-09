GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

