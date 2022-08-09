GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
GSK Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of GSK
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.