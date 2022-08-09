Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.77). Approximately 7,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).

Gusbourne Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89. The stock has a market cap of £38.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.60.

About Gusbourne

(Get Rating)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.