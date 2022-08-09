GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

