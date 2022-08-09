GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

