GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

NYSE:MA opened at $352.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. The company has a market cap of $340.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

