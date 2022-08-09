GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $407,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,992 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3,046.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.