GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,077 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

